Wofford visits Charleston (SC) on 6-game road slide

Wofford Terriers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5;…

Wofford Terriers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will look to end its six-game road slide when the Terriers take on Charleston (SC).

The Cougars have gone 4-1 at home. Charleston (SC) scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Terriers are 0-5 on the road. Wofford has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Charleston (SC) scores 80.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 71.8 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.