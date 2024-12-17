Wofford visits Avila and Saint Louis

Wofford Terriers (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-4) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-4)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Wofford after Robbie Avila scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 81-77 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Billikens have gone 6-0 in home games. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 0-6 on the road. Wofford is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Wofford averages 72.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 73.2 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Billikens.

Corey Tripp is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

