Wofford visits Avila and Saint Louis

Wofford Terriers (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-4)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Wofford after Robbie Avila scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 81-77 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Billikens have gone 6-0 in home games. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.3.

The Terriers have gone 0-6 away from home. Wofford is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Louis averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Billikens.

Corey Tripp is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

