Wofford plays Elon on 5-game road skid

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Elon Phoenix (5-3)
Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Elon looking to stop its five-game road slide.
The Phoenix have gone 1-0 in home games. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by TJ Simpkins averaging 7.1.
The Terriers are 0-4 in road games. Wofford has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Elon is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Elon gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Phoenix.
Corey Tripp is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Terriers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
