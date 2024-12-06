Wofford plays Elon on 5-game road skid

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Elon Phoenix (5-3) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Elon looking…

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Elon Phoenix (5-3)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Elon looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Phoenix have gone 1-0 in home games. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by TJ Simpkins averaging 7.1.

The Terriers are 0-4 in road games. Wofford has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Phoenix.

Corey Tripp is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

