Wofford plays Elon on 5-game road skid

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Elon Phoenix (5-3)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Terriers face Elon.

The Phoenix have gone 1-0 in home games. Elon leads the CAA with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 5.5.

The Terriers are 0-4 on the road. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 8.7.

Elon’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Phoenix.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Terriers.

