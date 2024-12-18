Wofford knocks off Saint Louis 74-71

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 24 points as Wofford beat Saint Louis 74-71 on Wednesday night. Tripp added…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 24 points as Wofford beat Saint Louis 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Tripp added five assists for the Terriers (5-7). Kyler Filewich added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor while he also had 11 rebounds. Jeremy Lorenz shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Swope finished with 19 points and four assists for the Billikens (6-5). Robbie Avila added 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Saint Louis. Kobe Johnson also had 12 points.

Lorenz scored nine points in the first half and Wofford went into halftime trailing 35-28. Tripp’s 16-point second half helped Wofford close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

