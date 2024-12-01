Wofford hosts North Alabama following de Kovachich’s 23-point outing

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5;…

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Wofford after Kevin de Kovachich scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 100-69 victory against the Dalton State Roadrunners.

The Terriers are 1-0 on their home court. Wofford is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Wofford is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 7.0 more points per game (81.4) than Wofford gives up (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Terriers.

Jacari Lane is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.