Wofford hosts Gardner-Webb following Simmons’ 23-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (3-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (3-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Wofford after Darryl Simmons II scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 83-74 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Terriers are 2-0 on their home court. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Kyler Filewich averaging 12.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamaine Mann averaging 1.9.

Wofford averages 73.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 75.0 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 72.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 71.9 Wofford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

Simmons is averaging 16.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.