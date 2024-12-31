Wofford hosts Atwell and UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-6) at Wofford Terriers (6-7) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-6) at Wofford Terriers (6-7)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Wofford after Donovan Atwell scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 105-50 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Terriers are 4-0 on their home court. Wofford averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. UNC Greensboro scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Terriers.

Joryam Saizonou is averaging 4.8 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.