Wofford faces Charleston (SC), looks to stop road slide

Wofford Terriers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Charleston…

Wofford Terriers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Charleston (SC) looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Cougars are 4-1 on their home court. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 11.8.

The Terriers have gone 0-5 away from home. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) scores 80.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 71.8 Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is shooting 52.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Cougars.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.