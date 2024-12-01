Wofford earns 74-54 victory over North Alabama in SoCon/ASUN Challenge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford’s 74-54 win against North Alabama on Sunday night in…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 18 points in Wofford’s 74-54 win against North Alabama on Sunday night in the SoCon/ASUN Challenge.

Bailey went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Terriers (3-5). Corey Tripp scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Kyler Filewich shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Donte Bacchus led the Lions (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Taye Fields added 10 points and three steals for North Alabama. Corneilous Williams also put up nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

