Wisne scores 22 in Northern Colorado’s 82-75 win over Denver

DENVER (AP) — Brock Wisne scored 22 points as Northern Colorado beat Denver 82-75 on Saturday night. Wisne added five…

DENVER (AP) — Brock Wisne scored 22 points as Northern Colorado beat Denver 82-75 on Saturday night.

Wisne added five rebounds for the Bears (8-5). Langston Reynolds scored 21 points and added five assists. Isaiah Hawthorne had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Nicholas Shogbonyo finished with 21 points for the Pioneers (6-9). Josh Lee added 14 points for Denver. Sebastian Akins also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.