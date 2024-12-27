Wisconsin visits Indiana after Ciezki’s 20-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Wisconsin after Shay Ciezki scored 20 points in Indiana’s 90-55 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-1 in home games. Indiana averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Badgers are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Indiana scores 72.0 points, 10.6 more per game than the 61.4 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 8.0 more points per game (69.8) than Indiana allows to opponents (61.8).

The Hoosiers and Badgers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Hoosiers.

Serah Williams is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

