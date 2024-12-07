Wisconsin hosts Rutgers after McMiller’s 25-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Wisconsin…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Wisconsin after Kiyomi McMiller scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 77-60 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Badgers have gone 5-0 in home games. Wisconsin averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-1 away from home. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 4.6.

Wisconsin scores 70.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 69.1 Rutgers allows. Rutgers scores 13.3 more points per game (74.4) than Wisconsin gives up (61.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Badgers.

McMiller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.