Wisconsin hosts McKinney and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Wisconsin after Tori McKinney scored 25 points in Minnesota’s 90-54 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Badgers have gone 7-0 at home. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota has a 12-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Minnesota scores 15.4 more points per game (78.5) than Wisconsin allows (63.1).

The Badgers and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 10.6 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers.

Annika Stewart is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.