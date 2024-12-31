Wisconsin hosts McKinney and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Wisconsin after Tori McKinney scored 25 points in Minnesota’s 90-54 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Badgers have gone 7-0 at home. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 in conference play. Minnesota leads the Big Ten giving up only 50.1 points per game while holding opponents to 34.2% shooting.

Wisconsin averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 15.4 more points per game (78.5) than Wisconsin gives up (63.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Myers is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.2 points.

Amaya Battle is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

