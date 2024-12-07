Winthrop wins 96-89 against Coastal Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Coastal Carolina 96-89 on Saturday night. Doucet…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Coastal Carolina 96-89 on Saturday night.

Doucet shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Eagles (8-3). Kelton Talford scored 21 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line and added six rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 19 points and finished 8 of 12 from the field.

The Chanticleers (4-5) were led in scoring by Rasheed Jones, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jordan Battle added 14 points for Coastal Carolina. Noah Amenhauser finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.