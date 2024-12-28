Winthrop visits Indiana following Johnson’s 22-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (10-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays…

Winthrop Eagles (10-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Indiana after Nick Johnson scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-0 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Malik Reneau averaging 11.2.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Winthrop leads the Big South scoring 86.2 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

Indiana makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Winthrop averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.9 points.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

