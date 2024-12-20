Winthrop puts home win streak on the line against Mercer

Mercer Bears (6-5) at Winthrop Eagles (9-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Mercer…

Mercer Bears (6-5) at Winthrop Eagles (9-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Mercer aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Winthrop leads the Big South with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Doucet averaging 4.2.

The Bears are 1-4 on the road. Mercer has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

Winthrop’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

