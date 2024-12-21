Winthrop plays Mercer, looks for 6th straight home win

Mercer Bears (6-5) at Winthrop Eagles (9-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5;…

Mercer Bears (6-5) at Winthrop Eagles (9-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Eagles take on Mercer.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.8.

The Bears have gone 1-4 away from home. Mercer ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Winthrop makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Mercer scores 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than Winthrop gives up to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Baker is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.5 points.

Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

