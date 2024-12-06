Winthrop hosts Coastal Carolina following Johnson’s 20-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Winthrop Eagles (7-3) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Winthrop Eagles (7-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Coastal Carolina after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 86-78 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.4.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 in road games. Coastal Carolina has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Winthrop makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Coastal Carolina averages 64.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Winthrop allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles.

Rasheed Jones is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

