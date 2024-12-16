Winthrop Eagles play the Charlotte 49ers Monday

Winthrop Eagles (6-4) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Winthrop in…

Winthrop Eagles (6-4) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Winthrop in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The 49ers have gone 2-2 in home games. Charlotte allows 64.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Winthrop scores 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Charlotte averages 59.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 57.5 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Ciara Harris averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

