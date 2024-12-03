Winthrop defeats Queens 86-78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 20 points as Winthrop beat Queens 86-78 on Tuesday night. Johnson also contributed…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson scored 20 points as Winthrop beat Queens 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Johnson also contributed three steals for the Eagles (7-3). Kasen Harrison shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. K.J. Doucet shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Royals (3-5) were led by Chris Ashby, who recorded 20 points. Leo Colimerio added 14 points for Queens. Bryce Cash finished with 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

