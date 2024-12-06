Williamson’s late 3, Marshall’s free throw lift Niagara past Siena 69-68 in Metro Atlantic opener

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jahari Williamson knocked down a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to tie the game and Jaeden…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jahari Williamson knocked down a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to tie the game and Jaeden Marshall hit the first of two free throws with eight seconds remaining to lift Niagara to a 69-68 win over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener Friday night.

Justice Smith had 17 points and added seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (4-5, 1-0). Olumide Adelodun shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Marshall had 13 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Saints (4-5, 0-1) were led by Major Freeman, who recorded 17 points, five assists and two steals. Myles Wilmoth added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Siena. Justice Shoats also had 13 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara hosts Merrimack and Siena plays Canisius on the road.

