Williamsen and Marist host Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (6-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Manhattan after Danielle Williamsen scored 22 points in Marist’s 61-50 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-0 at home. Marist is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 0-1 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline de Klauman averaging 4.0.

Marist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 63.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.5 Marist gives up to opponents.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Red Foxes.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.6 points and five assists for the Jaspers.

