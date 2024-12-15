Williams, Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyal McQueen…

Clemson Tigers (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyal McQueen and Clemson visit Elise Williams and Wake Forest in ACC action Sunday.

The Demon Deacons are 5-2 in home games. Wake Forest averages 63.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Tessa Miller averaging 6.7.

Wake Forest scores 63.1 points, 9.2 more per game than the 53.9 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylie Theuerkauf is shooting 43.9% and averaging 10.1 points for the Demon Deacons.

McQueen is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Tigers.

