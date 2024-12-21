Williams scores 24 as High Point takes down Southern Illinois 94-81

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 24 points helped High Point defeat Southern Illinois 94-81 on Saturday. Williams added five…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 24 points helped High Point defeat Southern Illinois 94-81 on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds for the Panthers (12-2). Kezza Giffa shot 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Kimani Hamilton shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Salukis (5-7, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) with 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Kennard Davis added 13 points for Southern Illinois. Davion Sykes had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

