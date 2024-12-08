Williams scores 20 points as Cornell posts 103-84 win over Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 20 points as Cornell beat Army 103-84 on Sunday. Williams shot 7…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 20 points as Cornell beat Army 103-84 on Sunday.

Williams shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (6-3). Cooper Noard scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jake Fiegen shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Black Knights (5-4) were led by Jalen Rucker, who posted 17 points and two steals. Josh Scovens added 17 points for Army. Ryan Curry also had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Cornell took the lead with 14:22 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Noard led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 49-32 at the break. Cornell pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Army by two points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

Up next for Cornell is a matchup Tuesday with Cal on the road. Army visits George Washington on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.