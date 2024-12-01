Williams leads No. 7 LSU against North Carolina Central after 24-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-9) at LSU Tigers (8-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-9) at LSU Tigers (8-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts North Carolina Central after Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points in LSU’s 82-65 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. LSU scores 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-7 on the road. North Carolina Central gives up 86.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 39.8 points per game.

LSU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). North Carolina Central averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 54.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Tigers.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.