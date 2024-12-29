Williams leads Miami (FL) against No. 17 North Carolina after 21-point performance

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces No. 17 North Carolina after Cameron Williams scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 61-56 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Hurricanes are 7-1 in home games.

The Tar Heels are 0-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 9-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Miami (FL) scores 75.4 points, 23.3 more per game than the 52.1 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Tar Heels meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and five assists for the Hurricanes.

Alyssa Ustby is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.