Williams leads Indiana State against Marquette after 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Marquette after Chloe Williams scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 68-65 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Marquette is third in the Big East in team defense, giving up 52.3 points while holding opponents to 32.6% shooting.

The Sycamores have gone 2-2 away from home. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Marquette averages 68.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 67.5 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

