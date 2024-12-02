Williams leads Hawaii against Grand Canyon after 24-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays Grand Canyon…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays Grand Canyon after Kody Williams scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 67-63 win over the Hawaii Pacific Sharks.

The Antelopes have gone 3-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 76.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 3.5.

Grand Canyon makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Hawaii has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Christensen is averaging 14 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

