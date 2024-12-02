Williams leads Hawaii against Grand Canyon after 24-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)
Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays Grand Canyon after Kody Williams scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 67-63 win over the Hawaii Pacific Sharks.
The Antelopes have gone 3-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 76.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.
The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 3.5.
Grand Canyon makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Hawaii has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Antelopes.
Christensen is averaging 14 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.
