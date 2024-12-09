Williams leads Cornell against Cal after 20-point showing

Cornell Big Red (6-3) at California Golden Bears (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (6-3) at California Golden Bears (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Cal after Nazir Williams scored 20 points in Cornell’s 103-84 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Cal ranks fifth in the ACC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 3.1.

The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Cal scores 81.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 75.4 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 8.1 more points per game (84.2) than Cal allows (76.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 44.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Golden Bears.

Cooper Noard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

