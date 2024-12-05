Williams, High Point Panthers to host Wright and the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at High Point Panthers (8-2) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at High Point Panthers (8-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and North Texas visit D’Maurian Williams and High Point in non-conference action.

The Panthers are 6-0 in home games. High Point is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.6 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Mean Green are 1-1 on the road. North Texas averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

High Point scores 75.6 points, 19.3 more per game than the 56.3 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

Wright is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

