Williams, High Point Panthers to host Wright and the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at High Point Panthers (8-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and North Texas visit D’Maurian Williams and High Point in non-conference action.

The Panthers are 6-0 on their home court. High Point scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Mean Green are 1-1 in road games. North Texas averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

High Point makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). North Texas averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kezza Giffa is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers.

Wright is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

