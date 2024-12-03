Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Mercer after 21-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (0-9) at Mercer Bears (3-4) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Mercer…

West Georgia Wolves (0-9) at Mercer Bears (3-4)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Mercer after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 86-65 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Mercer averages 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Wolves are 0-6 on the road. West Georgia is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Mercer averages 84.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 79.3 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bears.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

