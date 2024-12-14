Williams and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host conference foe Clemson

Clemson Tigers (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elise Williams…

Clemson Tigers (6-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elise Williams and Wake Forest host Loyal McQueen and Clemson in ACC action Sunday.

The Demon Deacons are 5-2 on their home court. Wake Forest scores 63.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Moore averaging 5.2.

Wake Forest scores 63.1 points, 9.2 more per game than the 53.9 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc.

McQueen is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Tigers.

