Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats take on Barnes and the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (5-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Williams and Northwestern host Soleil Barnes and Bradley in non-conference play.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in home games. Northwestern has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 2-2 on the road. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Barnes averaging 3.5.

Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 2.9 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 61.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 68.0 Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Jones is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Wildcats.

Barnes is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.