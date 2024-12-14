Live Radio
Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats take on Barnes and the Bradley Braves

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 3:42 AM

Bradley Braves (5-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Williams and Northwestern host Soleil Barnes and Bradley in non-conference play.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in home games. Northwestern has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 2-2 on the road. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Barnes averaging 3.5.

Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 2.9 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 61.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 68.0 Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Jones is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Wildcats.

Barnes is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

