Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats host conference foe Oregon

Oregon Ducks (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Williams and Northwestern host Deja Kelly and Oregon in Big Ten play Tuesday.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Northwestern gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Ducks have gone 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Oregon has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Ducks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Kelly is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

