Williams and Nebraska host Southern

Southern Jaguars (5-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes…

Southern Jaguars (5-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Southern after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 78-66 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cornhuskers are 6-0 in home games. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-7 on the road. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Michael Jacobs averaging 2.8.

Nebraska’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 19.7 points for the Cornhuskers.

Jacobs is averaging 10.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.