Williams and Loyola Marymount host Saint Mary’s (CA)

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3, 0-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5, 1-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Brandi Williams scored 21 points in Loyola Marymount’s 83-48 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Gaels have gone 1-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 60.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 8.1 more points per game (70.9) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (62.8).

The Gaels and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Naudia Evans is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

