Williams and High Point host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) at High Point Panthers (12-2) High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) at High Point Panthers (12-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Norfolk State after D’Maurian Williams scored 24 points in High Point’s 94-81 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 8-0 in home games. High Point is fifth in the Big South scoring 77.9 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Spartans are 3-5 on the road. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Brian Moore Jr. averaging 9.0.

High Point scores 77.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 68.8 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers.

Moore is averaging 18.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.