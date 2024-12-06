Williams and Bryant host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (4-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (4-4) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Marist after Brielle Williams scored 23 points in Bryant’s 67-52 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Bryant is third in the America East scoring 64.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Red Foxes have gone 0-4 away from home. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Morgan Lee averaging 6.0.

Bryant averages 64.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 59.5 Marist allows. Marist averages 56.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 55.0 Bryant allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maranda Nyborg is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.9 points for the Red Foxes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

