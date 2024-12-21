Williams and Arizona host BYU

Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at BYU Cougars (9-2) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays BYU after Jada…

Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at BYU Cougars (9-2)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays BYU after Jada Williams scored 24 points in Arizona’s 87-66 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 at home. BYU is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 away from home. Arizona scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cougars.

Williams is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.