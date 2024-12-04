Williams’ 22 lead Cornell past Colgate 84-57

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 22 points as Cornell beat Colgate 84-57 on Wednesday night. Williams went 9…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams scored 22 points as Cornell beat Colgate 84-57 on Wednesday night.

Williams went 9 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (5-3). Cooper Noard added 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. had 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Sam Wright, Brady Cummins and Nicolas Louis-Jacques each scored 11 points for the Raiders (2-7).

Noard led Cornell in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 54-32 at the break. Cornell extended its lead to 64-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

