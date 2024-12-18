Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Williams' 19 lead East…

Williams’ 19 lead East Texas A&M over Abilene Christian 68-67

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 3:31 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Scooter Williams Jr. had 19 points in East Texas A&M’s 68-67 victory over Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

Williams added six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-10). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 17 points while going 3 of 8 and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists and three steals. The Lions snapped a seven-game slide.

Quion Williams led the Wildcats (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven assists. Leonardo Bettiol added 16 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian. Hunter Jack Madden had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up