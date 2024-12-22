William & Mary visits Shulga and VCU

William & Mary Tribe (5-6) at VCU Rams (9-3)
Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays William & Mary after Max Shulga scored 20 points in VCU’s 78-71 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.
The Rams have gone 6-0 at home. VCU ranks second in the A-10 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Bamisile averaging 1.8.
The Tribe are 0-5 on the road. William & Mary has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
VCU is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rams.
Noah Collier is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tribe.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.
Tribe: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.
