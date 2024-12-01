William & Mary visits Old Dominion after Ceaser’s 23-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces William & Mary after Devin Ceaser scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 67-54 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Monarchs have gone 2-1 at home. Old Dominion is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe are 0-4 in road games. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.3.

Old Dominion is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.0% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 13.9 points.

Collier is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tribe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.