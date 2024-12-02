William & Mary visits Ceaser and Old Dominion

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe…

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts William & Mary after Devin Ceaser scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 67-54 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Monarchs have gone 2-1 at home. Old Dominion allows 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The Tribe are 0-4 on the road. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.3.

Old Dominion is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.0% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Monarchs.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.