William & Mary Tribe square off against the McNeese Cowgirls

McNeese Cowgirls (4-3) vs. William & Mary Tribe (1-6)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on McNeese in Farmville, Virginia.

The Tribe are 1-6 in non-conference play. William & Mary is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cowgirls are 4-3 in non-conference play. McNeese ranks seventh in the Southland giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

William & Mary is shooting 33.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 37.0% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than William & Mary gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc.

Mireia Yespes is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

